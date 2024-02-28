Researchers Working On Hydrogen Combustion Engines For Big Rigs

San Antonio researchers are working on hydrogen-powered engines for 18-wheelers. Engineers at the Southwest Research Institute have altered a diesel engine to run on hydrogen combustion instead.

A truck with this sort of engine will reportedly produce few emissions and almost no nitrous oxide, so as to meet all current regulations. Hydrogen combustion engines combine diesel efficiency with the spark ignition of gasoline engines, without pollutants. With no bulky batteries, the trucks can haul heavier cargoes greater distances.