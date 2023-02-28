Researchers: YouTube Gives Bad Sleep Advice

It turns out YouTube may not offer the best medical advice. Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston say they discovered an alarming amount of misinformation in YouTube videos about sleep disorders.

Lead author Rebecca Robbins says health information is more nuanced and demands more detail than what’s squished into YouTube videos that have clickbait and appeal to shorter attention spans.

The study also found more than 65-percent of popular videos contained commercial bias or promoted a product or service.