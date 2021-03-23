Resident Killed In Fire At New York Assisted Living Facility

In this image taken from video firefighters work at the scene of a fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults early Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, N.Y. The early-morning fire at the assisted living facility in New York prompted the evacuation of residents and led to the partial collapse of the building. (WABC-TV via AP)

In this image taken from video firefighters work at the scene of a fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults early Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, N.Y. The early-morning fire at the assisted living facility in New York prompted the evacuation of residents and led to the partial collapse of the building. (WABC-TV via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say a resident has been killed and two firefighters have been injured in a fire at an assisted living facility in New York that prompted an evacuation and led to the partial collapse of the building.

Flames gutted the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, about 30 miles north of New York City on Tuesday.

Rockland County Fire coordinator Chris Kear says one resident was killed in the early morning fire. The person’s name was not immediately released. Residents were taken by bus to another facility.