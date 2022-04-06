Residents Clear Trees, Assess Damage From Southern Storms

Damage is seen at a house on South Main Street in Pembroke, Ga., 30 miles from Savannah, after a storm passed through the city, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Lewis Levine)

(AP) — Weather forecasters planned to survey damage from several possible tornadoes in Georgia and South Carolina, but said that effort could be interrupted by the potential for more storms Wednesday.

Tuesday’s storms killed at least two people — one in Texas and another in Georgia — and left thousands of people without power across the South. According to the website PowerOutage.us, more than 7,000 customers in Texas and more than 5,000 in Georgia remained without power early Wednesday.

The national Storm Prediction Center says several tornadoes are expected across a large part of the South on Wednesday.