Residents Improvise As Texas City Rushes To Turn Water On

The repair site for a broken water main sits empty after crews completed work on the pipe at approximately 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Odessa, Texas. The water system will undergo a pressurization for the 12-14 hours following the repair and a boil water notice throughout the 24 hours following repressurizing. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

Residents of the West Texas city of Odessa have been improvising emergency water supplies after a water system outage left them high and dry for days amid scorching heat, even as utility crews scrambled to restore normal service. Residents have been without water amid scorching temperatures this week after an aging pipe broke Monday afternoon. The city’s water treatment plant was back online by about 8 a.m. Wednesday and water was being added back into the system. An official says a boil-water notice was likely to continue until Friday. Some residents traveled to other towns or tapped old wells for water supplies.