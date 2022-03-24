Resigning Congressman Filemon Vela To Step Aside Early

Brownsville Congressman Filemon Vela says he will be stepping down from his District 34 seat several months before his term ends in November.

Vela announced his resignation from Congress around this time last year. He now says he’ll leave in the coming weeks, which will prompt a special election to fill the remaining months in his term. Vela is leaving to work in the private sector with the Internationally-known Washington D.C.-based law and lobbying firm Akin Gump.

In the March primary election to replace Vela, District 15 Congressman Vicente Gonzalez of McAllen won the Democratic contest. He will face Mayra Flores, the winner of the Republican primary, in the November general election.