Daniel Dickert wades through water in front of his home where the Steinhatchee River overflowed on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Steinhatchee, Fla., after the arrival of Hurricane Idalia. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Daniel Dickert wades through water in front of his home where the Steinhatchee River overflowed on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Steinhatchee, Fla., after the arrival of Hurricane Idalia. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent state resources to Florida ahead of Hurricane Idalia. More than four-dozen members of Texas Task Force One and four rescue dogs will be ready to help those stranded.

Task Force Director Jeff Saunders says some of the working dogs just returned from Maui, so their skills are fresh.

Depending on the severity of the hurricane, the task force could remain in Florida for up to two weeks. And they’ll be working alongside eight other FEMA task forces.