Rest In Peace Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The city of Edinburg is mourning the death of the longtime chief of its fire department. Fire Chief Shawn Snider has died after battling cancer.

Snider is being remembered by the city, as well as by fellow firefighters, emergency management officials, and many others as a dedicated first responder and an inspiration to others in his field, and for his many work-related and personal contributions to the community.

Snider joined the Edinburg Fire Department in 1991 and became its chief in 1999. He also served a stint as the president of the Texas Firefighters and Fire Marshals Association. Chief Shawn Snider – dead at age 58.