Restaurants Closed, Water Use Restrictions In Place For Agua SUD Customers

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Ongoing water pressure problems being experienced by the Agua Special Utility District have led to the closure of 17 restaurants in an area of western Hidalgo County. The county Health Department Wednesday ordered the temporary closure of the restaurants because of the potential lack of clean water.

The area north of Penitas and La Joya continues to be under a boil water order due to reduced distribution pressure, which can cause bacteria to contaminate the drinking water. About 6,000 customers are affected in an area bounded by Tom Gill Road, Mile 7, Jara Chinas Road, and Mile 3. SUD customers are also now under mandatory water use restrictions as a way to ease the demand on the system.

The SUD says it’s working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to resolve the problem and there’s no word on when the boil water order will be lifted.