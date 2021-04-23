Restraining Order Against Cameron County Sheriff To Remain In Fight Over Courthouse Security

A temporary restraining order will remain in place in a lawsuit Cameron County has filed against Sheriff Eric Garza.

A state district judge agreed to an emergency hearing Friday requested by the sheriff, but at that hearing, rejected Garza’s request that the order be dissolved.

County commissioners had petitioned for the restraining order stemming from a dispute over courthouse security. Garza claimed a previous agreement that had the Precinct 2 County Constable’s Office providing the security wasn’t binding. But the county says Garza bypassed the administrative and legal process to put his deputies back in charge of courthouse security.

The Brownsville Herald reports Judge Gloria Rincones ruled Friday the TRO will stay in effect, as originally stated, until Tuesday.