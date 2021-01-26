Restrictions On International Travel To The U.S. Go Into Effect Today

Starting today, international travelers heading to the U.S. will be required to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before being allowed to fly.

The rule applies to everyone ages two and up and the test has to be taken no more than three days before boarding a flight. Another way to make sure you’re good to go is to prove recovery from the virus within the past three months.

The new restrictions come as COVID-19 has claimed the lives of some 420-thousand Americans and infected over 25 million.