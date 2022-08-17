Retail Sales Flat

A sales associate helps a prospective customer as laptops sit on display in a Costco warehouse Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Sheridn, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Retail sales in the U.S. remained static in July despite slight inflation easing. Analysts were expecting a slight increase of a tenth of a percent.

The numbers out today from the Commerce Department show that while sales were basically unchanged from June, they were nearly 11-percent higher than the same time last year.

Online sales saw a two-point-seven percent boost thanks largely to Amazon’s Prime Day sales event. Sales for building supplies were up slightly while gasoline sales dropped one-point-eight percent.