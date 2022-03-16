Retail Sales Up 0.3% In February Amid Higher Prices

FILE - Judy Gallagher, left, wears a mask as she looks through music at the Ernest Tubb Record Shop Monday, June 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Nashville record store that was opened by Opry legend Ernest Tubb in 1947 will close as the building is being put up for sale. Owners announced on Friday that the shop on Broadway will close in the spring after being in its current location since 1951, citing circumstances “beyond our control.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

FILE - Judy Gallagher, left, wears a mask as she looks through music at the Ernest Tubb Record Shop Monday, June 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Nashville record store that was opened by Opry legend Ernest Tubb in 1947 will close as the building is being put up for sale. Owners announced on Friday that the shop on Broadway will close in the spring after being in its current location since 1951, citing circumstances “beyond our control.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

(AP) — After beginning the year in a buying mood, Americans slowed their spending in February as prices for food, gasoline, toothpaste and just about everything else continue to rise.

Retail sales increased 0.3% after registering a revised 4.9% jump from December to January, fueled by wage gains, solid hiring and more money in banking accounts, according to the Commerce Department.

January’s increase was the biggest jump in spending since last March, when American households received a final federal stimulus check of $1,400. Business at restaurants rose 2.5% in February, while online sales fell 3.7%. Department stores saw a 1.6% increase.