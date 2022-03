For the second straight time, a retired city manager will take the reins of the city of Weslaco.

The McAllen Monitor reports the Weslaco City Commission has named former Mission city manager Martin Garza to the same post in Weslaco. Garza will unretire to take over for Mike Perez, who had retired as McAllen’s city manager before taking that job in Weslaco seven years ago.

Garza will serve as interim city manager in Weslaco while the city commission expands its search for a permanent successor.