FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Irving (Texas) Police Department shows Yaser Abdel Said. (Irving Police Dept. via AP, File)

A retired North Texas cop is taking the stand in the trial of a man accused in the so-called “honor killing” of his daughters.

Former Irving Police Detective Joe Henning told a Dallas County court officers were pretty sure Yaser Said murdered the teens in 2008. Said’s defense attorneys are trying to prove police botched the investigation. Said would get life in prison if convicted.