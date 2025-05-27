Return To Work

The “return to the office” movement is tapering off with some tech firms moving towards a hybrid approach.

Experts say that allows workers to stay in their pajamas a few days a week, but forces them back to their desk the rest of the time. Lone Star College economics professor Hank Lewis points to surveys showing that at least some time in the office reduces stress and feelings of loneliness.

Google is the latest to hop on the “hybrid” train. Remote workers are being told to live within 50 miles of an office and show up three days a week.