Returned Ballots, Worry In Texas Start 2022’s First Primary

FILE -Pam Gaskin talks about her mail-in primary election ballot at her home Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Missouri City, Texas. A federal judge has handed Texas’ elections overhaul a partial defeat days ahead of 2022′s first primary. The ruling Friday night, Feb. 11, 2022 by U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio weakens new rules that make it a crime for election officials to proactively help voters get a ballot by mail. It orders Texas not to enforce that narrow part of the law against Harris County, which in 2020 sought to send more than 2 million Houston voters mail-in ballot applications during the pandemic.(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)