Returned Ballots, Worry In Texas Start 2022’s First Primary

FILE -Pam Gaskin talks about her mail-in primary election ballot at her home Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Missouri City, Texas. A federal judge has handed Texas’ elections overhaul a partial defeat days ahead of 2022′s first primary. The ruling Friday night, Feb. 11, 2022 by U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio weakens new rules that make it a crime for election officials to proactively help voters get a ballot by mail. It orders Texas not to enforce that narrow part of the law against Harris County, which in 2020 sought to send more than 2 million Houston voters mail-in ballot applications during the pandemic.(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
(AP) — Early voting in the first primary of the 2022 midterm elections is starting in Texas. But polls will open Monday under a rollout of tougher voting restrictions that were passed last fall by state Republicans to combat voter fraud. Elections officials in Houston say voters are confused about the new rules and that 40% of the first mail ballots that came in were sent back for not including required new information. Texas Secretary of State John Scott says voters are getting used to the new process and that he expects things to run smoother in the May runoffs and general election in November.