Revelers Throng To New Year’s Parties After COVID Hiatus

People pose for pictures with a 2023 installation as they celebrate the New Year's eve at Mount of Olives overlooking Jerusalem's Old City, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
(AP) — Revelers in major city centers across Europe and the Middle East are ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks. Children crowded a metro station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, to meet with St. Nicholas and enjoy a special performance ahead of the new year.
French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a televised address in which he vowed to continue supporting Ukraine. As Russian attacks continue to target Ukrainian power supplies, leaving millions without electricity, no big celebrations were planned in Kyiv.
In Istanbul, Christians at a Catholic Church prayed for the new year and marked Pope Benedict XVI’s passing at age 95 on Saturday
Zelensky Condemns Russia For New Year’s Eve Missile Strikes