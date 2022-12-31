Revelers Throng To New Year’s Parties After COVID Hiatus

People pose for pictures with a 2023 installation as they celebrate the New Year's eve at Mount of Olives overlooking Jerusalem's Old City, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

People pose for pictures with a 2023 installation as they celebrate the New Year's eve at Mount of Olives overlooking Jerusalem's Old City, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)