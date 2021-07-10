Review Prompted By Building Collapse Closes Miami Courthouse

This Oct. 8, 2020 photo shows the Miami-Dade County Courthouse in Miami. Officials say the Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately after a review found safety concerns within the building. A joint statement from multiple leaders late Friday, July 9, 2021 says the review was prompted by the collapse of a condo building in Surfside. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(AP) — Officials say the Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately after a review found safety concerns within the building. A joint statement from multiple leaders late Friday says the review was prompted by the deadly collapse of a condo building in Surfside. An engineer’s report recommended floors 16 and above be closed to courthouse staff. The leaders decided all courthouse employees would go back to working from home. Employees only recently returned to the building after working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Court operations will proceed in a remote format until the safety concerns are addressed. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Saturday that 86 people were confirmed dead and 43 were unaccounted for.