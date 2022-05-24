Review Suggests Israeli Fire Killed Reporter, No Final Word

Flowers, flags and other memorabilia create a makeshift memorial at the site where veteran Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed, in the West Bank city of Jenin, May 19, 2022. Almost two weeks after the death of Abu Akleh, a reconstruction by The Associated Press lends support to assertions from both Palestinian authorities and Abu Akleh's colleagues that the bullet that cut her down came from an Israeli gun. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

(AP) — Who killed Shireen Abu Akleh? A reconstruction by The Associated Press lends support to assertions that the veteran Palestinian-American reporter was killed by Israeli fire. Any conclusive answer is likely to prove elusive because of deep distrust between the two sides. Each is in sole possession of potentially crucial evidence.

Eyewitness accounts, as well as videos taken during an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp on May 11, pinpoint the location of the Israeli soldiers, Palestinian militants and a group of reporters, including Abu Akleh. The soldiers had a clear line of fire, and there is no visual evidence of any militants near her.