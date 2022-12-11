Reviews Conclude Numerous Security Lapses Led To Deadly Escape Of Convicted Killer From Hidalgo

Two investigations into a Texas prison inmate’s escape from a prisoner transport bus, which resulted in the killings of a family of five, found a multitude of security lapses that led to his getaway. Both the internal and independent investigations found that correctional officers at the Hughes Unit failed to conduct proper inmate strip searches and failed to properly apply restraints.

The reviews also found there had long been an environment of complacency among prison guards, as well as a prison staff shortage. The security lapses allowed Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted killer from Hidalgo County, to board a prison bus with a handcuff key and two sharp weapons hidden on his body.

Lopez was able to commandeer the bus and escape as it traveled through Leon County back in May. Days later, he killed a Houston-area man and his four grandsons at their ranch house near Centerville. It was 3 weeks before law enforcement caught up with Lopez south of San Antonio where he was shot and killed as he stepped out of the pickup truck he stole from the family.