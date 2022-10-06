NATIONAL

Revised ‘Dreamers’ Program To Get Another Review By Court

FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a dreamer from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists to rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on June 15, 2022. A federal appeals court Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, ordered a lower court review of Biden administration revisions to DACA, a program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. The ruling, for now, leaves the future of DACA up in the air. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered a lower court to review an Obama-era program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. A Texas-based federal judge last year declared that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was illegal. But he left the program temporarily intact for those already benefiting from it, pending the appeal. Wednesday’s appellate ruling in New Orleans upholds the judge’s initial finding. But it sends the case back to him for a look at a new version of the rule issued by the Biden administration in late August.

 

