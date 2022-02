A new donor is enabling the Islamic Center of San Antonio to add 80-thousand-dollars to its reward in the search for four-year-old Lina Khil. The center raised its reward on Sunday to 200-thousand-dollars. The Crime Stoppers reward is still 50-thousand-dollars, bringing the total rewards to 250-thousand.

Lina disappeared in December from a playground at the Villa Del Cabo Apartments on Fredericksburg Road. Her family observed the girl’s fourth birthday at the apartments on Sunday.