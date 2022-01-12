Reynosa Baseball Field Being Converted Into Camp For ‘Remain In Mexico’ Migrants

Construction is underway on a migrant encampment in Reynosa to provide a safer place for asylum-seekers having to stay in Mexico while waiting for their hearings in the U.S.

The camp is being built as the Biden administration restarts the Trump-era Remain In Mexico program. And as reported by the McAllen Monitor, it’s being built by the mostly Central American migrants themselves. Money for materials has been donated by nongovernmental organizations in the U.S., some funds are also being provided by the city of Reynosa.

The camp is going up on an old baseball field about a mile-and-a-half from an open-air plaza across from the Hidalgo International Bridge, where hundreds of migrants had been living and sleeping in dangerous conditions that subjected them to robbers, kidnappers, and other criminals.