Reynosa City Councilor Charged Again In New Federal Drug Indictment

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Reynosa city councilwoman is back in U.S. custody after being arraigned on new federal drug charges. BorderReport.com reports that 34-year-old Denisse Ahumada-Martinez is charged in a new indictment with two counts of conspiring to distribute illegal drugs.

The indictment was handed up a little more than a week after a McAllen federal magistrate dismissed the original charges of transporting illegal drugs.

Ahumada-Martinez had initially been detained at the Border Patrol’s Falfurrias checkpoint June 10th after agents turned up 42 bundles of cocaine hidden in the door panels and seats of the vehicle she was driving.

After the drug transport charges were dropped, Brooks County brought separate charges against Ahumada-Martinez of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. With the new federal charges, she has been transferred back into federal custody and is being held without bond.