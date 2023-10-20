Reynosa City Councilwoman Admits To Smuggling Charge In U.S. Drug Indictment

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Reynosa city councilwoman has admitted to knowingly smuggling cocaine into the U.S. A little more than four months after she was arrested, Denisse Ahumada-Martinez Friday pleaded guilty in McAllen federal court to a charge of possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine.

Ahumada-Martinez had been indicted on two drug trafficking charges. ValleyCentral.com reports as part of the plea agreement, federal prosecutors dropped a conspiracy count.

Ahumada-Martinez has been jailed in South Texas since June 10th when she drove across the Hidalgo International Bridge and was later stopped at the Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias.

Agents moved her Mazda SUV into secondary inspection where they pulled out 42 bundles of cocaine that were hidden in the door panels and seats of the vehicle. Authorities put the street value of the drugs at almost $1 million. The 34-year-old Ahumada-Martinez faces a minimum of 10 years in prison when she’s sentenced early next year.