Reynosa City Councilwoman In U.S. Custody On Drug Transport Charges

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A drug bust at the Border Patrol’s Falfurrias checkpoint is keeping a Reynosa city councilwoman in custody in the U.S.

Agents last Saturday had stopped a Mazda SUV with Mexico license plates, then moved it to a secondary inspection area where scanners showed irregularities in the vehicle’s door panels and seats. Agents ended up pulling out 42 tightly wrapped bundles of cocaine.

The driver of the vehicle, Reynosa City Councilor Denisse Ahumada Martinez, was detained. Ahumada has made her initial appearance before a U.S. magistrate who ordered her held without bond pending a detention hearing.