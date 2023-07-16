RFK Jr. Suggests COVID Goes Easy On Jewish, Chinese People

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is under fire after suggesting COVID-19 was designed to be “ethnically targeted.”

At a New York dinner this weekend, he claimed there was evidence that COVID was manufactured to attack certain races while mostly avoiding others. He said Caucasians and Black people were more prone to the disease while Jewish and Chinese people were less affected by it.

Later, he said the New York Post story was mistaken, and that he was actually talking about government manufactured bioweapons.