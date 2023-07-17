RGV Experiencing An Emergency Blood Shortage

story by TIM SULLIVAN

There is an emergency blood shortage in the Valley and the region’s blood services provider Vitalant is urging everyone who has a little extra time to schedule a blood donation.

A news release says the blood supply has dropped 25 percent since May, and there is now less than a 3-day supply for most types. Vitalant says maintaining an adequate blood supply is critical and any delays in supplying blood to hospital patients can be life-threatening.

Vitalant says all blood types are needed, especially type O, which is the type that’s transfused the most. To schedule a donate, visit vitalant.org.