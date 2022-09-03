RGV Food Truck Operators Seeking State Supreme Court Hearing

A group of Rio Grande Valley food truck operators are seeking a hearing before the Texas Supreme Court.

The operators have been fighting a court battle with the City of South Padre Island over rules limiting the number of food trucks. The city will only allow 18 food trucks to operate and those trucks must be affiliated with an established South Padre Island restaurant.

The food truck owners won a decision overturning the rules in district court, but had that reversed by an appeals court. The state Supreme Court has not said whether it will hear the case.