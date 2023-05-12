RGV Officials Looking For Places To Shelter Border Crossers

Officials in the Rio Grande Valley are looking for more places to shelter asylum seekers and others crossing the border.

The head of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley says their respite center in McAllen is at capacity and that more space is needed. Hidalgo County is reportedly thinking of reopening a staging area in Anzalduas Park that could hold up to five-thousand people.

Officials in Brownsville are working with federal officials and local nonprofits on organizing and directing migrants to services and resources.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino says the federal authorities need to be prepared to send additional resources to the area to deal with any overflow caused by the expected surge.