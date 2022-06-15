NATIONAL

Rice Loses House Seat After Impeaching Trump; Mace Holds On

Fred CruzBy 8 views
0
South Carolina Rep. Russell Fry celebrates his win over U.S. Rep. Tom Rice for his congressional seat in the Republican primary, at the 8th Avenue Tiki Bar in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Tuesday, June 14, 2022.(Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

(AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has been ousted from Congress in his Republican primary after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. He is the first of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to lose a reelection bid. The five-term congressman was defeated Tuesday by state Rep. Russell Fry, who was endorsed by Trump. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina also angered Trump, but she sought to make amends and won her GOP primary over her own Trump-backed challenger. Trump congratulated her Tuesday night and predicted she would win in November.

 

Fred Cruz

Southern Baptists Agree To Keep List Of Accused Sex Abusers

Previous article

So Long, Internet Explorer. The Browser Retires Today

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL