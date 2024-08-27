TEXAS

Rice University Student Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide

jsalinasBy 112 views
0

A Rice University student is dead following an apparent murder-suicide on campus on the first day of the fall semester.

The University Police Department says officers found junior Andrea Rodriguez Avila dead from a gunshot wound inside her residence hall at Jones College Monday afternoon. A man believed to be her boyfriend was found dead nearby from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A note found at the scene indicated troubles in the couple’s relationship.

Police had responded to Rodriguez Avila’s dorm room to perform a welfare check after she missed a class. The shooting led to a shelter-in-place order, and classes and campus activities were canceled for the rest of the day.

UTRGV Sets New Records For First Day Enrollment, Largest Freshman Class

Previous article

Ukraine’s Army Chief Says His Troops Control Nearly 500 Square Miles Of Russia’s Kursk Region

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS