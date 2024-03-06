Richard Ford Convicted Of Capital Murder

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The verdict is guilty in the capital murder trial of a McAllen man charged with stalking, kidnapping, and killing his ex-wife. A Hidalgo County jury deliberated only a couple of hours Wednesday afternoon before returning with its verdict against Richard Ford.

The prosecution had presented testimony and evidence over a period of four days trying to prove that on August 6th 2020, Ford violated a protective order for 37-year-old Melissa Banda, abducted her from her north McAllen home, then slashed her throat and dumped her body in a rural area north of Donna.

The defense called no witnesses to testify and tried to make its case in its closing arguments. Ford is expected to be sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.