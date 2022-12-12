Richmond Removes Its Last Public Confederate Monument

The statue of Confederate Lieutenant General A.P. Hill stands as dawn begins to break on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

(AP) — The city of Richmond _ the capital of the Confederacy for most of the Civil War _ has removed its last public Confederate statue.

The city removed its other Confederate monuments amid the racial justice protests that followed the killing of George Floyd in 2020. But efforts to remove the statue of Confederate General A.P. Hill were more complicated because the general’s remains were interred beneath it.

It took just minutes to free the statue from the base Monday morning before it was moved to a bed of tires on a flatbed truck. The statue will be given to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.