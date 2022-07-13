Right Wing Groups Push For Border Action

Border states are pressing the issue of illegal immigration, with a call to allow local police to enforce federal immigration law.

In Texas, Republican State Senator Lois Kolkhorst wants to declare an invasion which she believes can invoke wartime powers. In Arizona, the state’s Republican Attorney General is urging the governor to do the same.

The call is borne of frustration, with the GOP suggesting states need to take matters into their own hands after what they say is inaction from the federal government.