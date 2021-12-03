Rights Group Issues Warning As Remain In Mexico Policy Restored

An immigrant rights group says the Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy is a danger to immigrants.

The Biden Administration restored the policy Thursday after being ordered by a federal court. The American Immigration Council called it “a dark day for the U.S. and the rule of law.” Mexico has agreed to support the policy that often forced immigrants to stay in dangerous conditions.

The Biden administration pledged to shorten turnaround time for asylum decisions. President Biden had suspended the Remain in Mexico policy last summer, calling it “inhumane.”