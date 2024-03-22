Riley Strain’s Body Found In Nashville River

This undated photo provided by Chris Whiteid show Riley Strain on Jan. 2, 2024. Police in Tennessee on Friday, March 22, announced that Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who went missing in Nashville for nearly two weeks, has been found dead. Metro Nashville police officials confirmed that Strain's body had been recovered from the Cumberland River approximately eight miles (12.8 kilometers) west of downtown. (Chris Whiteid via AP)

The body of a missing University of Missouri student has been found in a Nashville river. Police confirmed the body found in the Cumberland River this morning is Riley Strain’s.

The 22-year-old had not been seen since March 8th when he was asked to leave Luke Bryan’s downtown Nashville bar. Police said there were no signs of foul play-related trauma on the body. Strain was visiting Nashville on a fraternity trip.