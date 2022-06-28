Rio Grande City Man Charged With Killing Grandfather

A Rio Grande City man is jailed on a $1 million bond after being charged with the murder of his grandfather.

Police had rushed to a home on Kennedy Street Monday evening after getting a frantic call from a woman pleading for help. Officers found an elderly man dead, the woman who called told them who stabbed him, and moments later officers spotted the man’s grandson, 29-year-old Andrew Villalon, walking along a nearby street with a knife in his hand. Villalon was arrested without incident.

Killed was 81-year-old Joseph Seale. Police are still working to learn what prompted the attack.