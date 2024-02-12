Rio Grande City School Trustee Charged With DWI

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Rio Grande City Grulla school board member has been arrested for drunken driving. Eleazar Velasquez was pulled over by a DPS trooper on Highway 83 early Monday morning for driving with his headlights off.

According to an affidavit from the Starr County Sheriff’s Office and obtained by ValleyCentral.com, Velasquez was slurring his speech and couldn’t stand straight. He failed a roadside sobriety test and was booked on a charge of DWI.

The 46-year-old school trustee is also a candidate in the Democratic primary for the Precinct 3 seat on the Starr County Commission.