The Rio Grande Valley is getting more people vaccinated for COVID-19 than the rest of the state.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported this week that 74-percent of Valley residents who are 16-years old or older have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. That is well above the state vaccination rate of 57-percent.

Starr County leads the area with an 80-percent vaccination rate, while Cameron County is at 75-percent and Hidalgo County has reached 73-percent.