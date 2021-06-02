Rio Grande Valley, Border Counties Lead State In Vaccination Rates

The Rio Grande Valley and other Texas border regions are leading the state in the number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus. Numbers compiled by the Texas Tribune show vaccination rates in border counties are outpacing the state average of 35 percent of Texans being fully vaccinated.

In Hidalgo County, 43 percent of residents are fully vaccinated. The rate is 45 percent in Cameron County. In Starr County, nearly 50 percent of residents are fully vaccinated. Also, about 97 percent of Starr County residents 65 and older have gotten at least their first shot.

The Tribune reports the biggest motivator for the Valley getting vaccinated is the suffering from the horrific COVID-19 death toll that resulted from the coronavirus ravaging the region last summer.

State health officials also point to the annual civilian-military preparedness exercise Operation Lone Star for helping local health officials to quickly organize large-scale coronavirus vaccination clinics.