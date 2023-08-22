Rio Grande Valley Escapes Major Impacts From Tropical Storm Harold

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Tropical Storm Harold is well inland now after making landfall north of the Rio Grande Valley.

Harold came in at around 10 a.m. on Padre Island in Kenedy County about 35 miles north of Port Mansfield. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles an hour and continued to move west-northwest at around 21 miles an hour.

Landfall brought large but scattered power outages across our 4-county area, but there was no widespread loss of electricity. At South Padre Island, there was little impact from the storm, although further inland we’re expected to see sometimes heavy rains and strong winds through much of the afternoon as the storm makes its way through the Valley, eventually diminishing back to a Depression and moving out of the area by this evening.