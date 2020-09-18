Rio Grande Valley Job Market Rebounds In August

The Rio Grande Valley and the state saw significant declines in their monthly jobless rates last month.

The Texas Workforce Commission’s August unemployment report shows a 1.8% drop from July in the Brownsville-Harlingen metro area to 9.3%. Unemployment fell 1.7% in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area to 10.9%. The Texas unemployment rate declined 1.2% last month to 6.8%. It is the fourth straight monthly drop since the coronavirus cratered the economy in March.

There were job gains in all but two of the economic sectors measured by the commission, with most of those jobs in the Professional and Business Services sector. The largest amount of layoffs happened in the energy industry.