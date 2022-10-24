Rio Grande Valley Leads The Nation In Flu Activity

The Rio Grande Valley right now has the highest number of flu cases in the country. That’s according to the current Walgreens Flu Index. The index identifies four cities – Brownsville, McAllen, Harlingen, and Weslaco – as where the flu virus is especially active.

Local health officials have previously said this will likely be a bad flu season. They say there’s less immunity to influenza because the precautions taken to prevent contracting the coronavirus also kept the flu virus at bay. But as more people relax those precautions, the flu has returned with a vengeance.

Health experts say we can protect ourselves from both the flu and the coronavirus by continuing to wear a mask, frequently washing our hands, and sanitizing our workspaces.