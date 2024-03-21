Rio Grande Valley Loses Out On Major Federal Economic Development Grant

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

UT-Rio Grande Valley has received word that it will not be awarded a much-sought-after federal grant that officials say had the potential to stimulate historic economic activity and reduce poverty across the Rio Grande Valley.

The Recompete Grant from the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration could have infused $80 million into efforts Valleywide to build a stronger educational and training infrastructure to ensure existing jobs and the jobs on the horizon are filled by Valley residents.

UTRGV was the lead entity applying for the grant but it was written with the help of the other colleges in the Valley, the region’s economic development corporations, and numerous nonprofit organizations – in line with the Valley’s new “One Region, One Voice” motto. It’s not yet clear why the Valley lost out, but officials say there may be another chance to apply for a similar grant in the future.