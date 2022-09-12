Rio Grande Valley Music Legend Bernal Dies from Cancer at Age 83

A Rio Grande Valley music legend who helped spread the Gospel across Latin America — Paulino Bernal — has died from cancer. He was 83 years old when he passed away Saturday night surrounded by family and friends at DHR Health in Edinburg.

Bernal had turned away from drug abuse to become a prolific music producer, master accordionist, radio personality and pastor. He created an international evangelical ministry that was based in McAllen and built a Christian radio network of more than 40 radio stations. He also played for US troops in Vietnam at the invitation of President Lyndon Johnson. Funeral services are pending.