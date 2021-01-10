Rio Grande Valley Once Again Deemed A High Hospitalization Region

The increasing spread of the coronavirus and the rising number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 across the Valley is forcing elective surgeries to be postponed and businesses to cut occupancy to 50 percent.

Under Greg Abbott’s most recent executive order, regions that exceed COVID-19 hospitalization rates of more than 15 percent for more than 7 days are required to take those two actions.

Last Friday was the eighth straight day more than 15 percent of patients in Valley hospitals were being treated for COVID-19. In line with the governor’s order, the judges of Hidalgo and Cameron counties issued orders for businesses and churches to again reduce capacity to 50 percent and for hospitals to delay elective surgeries.

This recent surge in COVID cases is being attributed mostly to family get-togethers during the Thanksgiving holiday. Local health officials expect the situation to get even worse in these weeks after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.