Rio Grande Valley Seeing No Let Up In Summer Covid Deaths

Bad news mixed with some good news as the Rio Grande Valley remains in the grips of the Delta strain of the coronavirus.

Local health officials say there is an overall downward trend in the number of residents testing positive for the virus, along with people being hospitalized. However, more patients are dying.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo says COVID fatalities began hitting double digits in mid-August, stemming from virus infections during the 4th of July holiday, and the numbers haven’t gone down:

(Audio: Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo)

Dr. Castillo says younger people are dying because most haven’t been vaccinated, but it’s taking longer for them to succumb because they have stronger immune systems than the elderly patients who were dying in such large numbers a year ago. On the upside, Castillo says vaccination rates are rising and the Valley is ahead of state and national vaccination rates.