Rio Grande Valley Seeing Significant Dropoff In Coronavirus Vaccinations

The Rio Grande Valley continues to outpace the rest of the state in the number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus, although that pace has significantly slowed.

The latest statistics from the Texas Department of Health Services show 67 percent of Valley adults 16 and older were fully vaccinated as of July 4th, while 78 percent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

Statewide, only 52 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated and 60 percent have gotten at least one dose. Within the 4-county Valley, Starr County is maintaining the highest rate of residents fully vaccinated – 75 percent, followed by Cameron County with 68 percent, Hidalgo County at 67 percent, and Willacy County with 53 percent of residents fully vaccinated. But the state health department numbers show those rates have barely increased over the past month.

Officials say the decline in vaccinations is mostly because most everyone who wants the shot has gotten it, while others are putting it off for whatever reason.